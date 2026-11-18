SHENZHEN, November 18. /TASS/. India and the Republic of Korea may enter into intergovernmental agreements with Russia on the fixed volume of cargo transportation over the Northern Sea Route, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"It is very nice that in the intergovernmental format, we have been cooperation on the Northern Sea Route [with China] for several years so far," he said. "We have the memorandum signed with the Chinese partners, with the Ministry of Transport to reach 37 mln tons of transportation by 2030," the chief executive noted.

"Other regional players start to be involved in this activity following China: our Indian friends and partners from South Korea are already approaching the similar working groups, similar agreements on the fixed volume of freight transportation over the Northern Sea Route, and we are very happy with it," Rosatom CEO said.