SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China, and Donald Trump of the United States will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

This will be the first-ever meeting in such format.

The Kremlin emphasized that it considers today’s meeting to be very important and has pragmatic expectations for it. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the three leaders have plenty of topics to discuss amid the current turbulent global situation, especially since there is no rigid agenda for the talks, and the leaders will be able to exchange views on any issue. A joint communique may be issued following the meeting.

However, the main topic of the discussion will be the development of relations among the major powers, Ushakov noted, especially given the positive experience that Moscow, Beijing, and Washington had in 1945 - after their joint victory, when the powers were among the founding members of the United Nations.

Of no less importance, according to the Kremlin, is to ensure that the partnership between the world’s largest countries helps improve the global situation as a whole and resolve conflicts - a sort of "abscess" on the body of humanity. One such conflict is taking place in Ukraine, Ushakov noted, saying that "the leaders are unlikely to avoid discussing this issue." At the same time, Moscow believes that the talks in Shenzhen will serve as a starting point for the discussions the US is conducting in Europe.

APEC events

Meanwhile, the Russian president’s schedule will not be limited to just one meeting. Like other leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member countries, Putin will participate in a multilateral meeting at the APEC summit. The summit’s final declaration is expected to commit to paper agreements that would be reached.

The Russian leader’s schedule also includes bilateral talks with Trump, the first such talks after the Russia-US summit in Anchorage in August 2025.

According to Ushakov, the range of topics for discussion is very wide, covering both Ukrainian and Iranian issues. The leaders are expected to talk tete-a-tete, without accompanying delegations.

To conclude his visit to China, Putin will hold a press conference at which he will summarize both his participation in the summit and his bilateral meetings on the sidelines of this major event.

However, the press conference will not be the last item on the president’s schedule: that same evening, Putin will travel to Tajikistan for a two-day working visit at the invitation of President Emomali Rahmon. In Dushanbe, the leaders will discuss bilateral cooperation in detail.