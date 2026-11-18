PARIS, November 18. /TASS/. When you start thinking about the price Europe would have to pay if Ukraine "capitulated," today's aid packages don't seem so unreasonable, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said during a question-and-answer session in the Senate, the upper house of the French parliament.

"Today, the European Commission presented a proposal to provide Ukraine with a new loan of €45 billion. We will take a close look a this because we understand that the cost of Ukraine’s capitulation would be infinitely higher than the price Europe is paying today to support it," he said.

In this context, the minister strongly criticized Marine Le Pen, the National Rally party’s candidate for the French presidency, for previously stating that she planned to reduce support for Ukraine if she won the 2027 presidential election. "Le Pen believes that Europe and France have already lost," he said, urging people not to be swayed by her arguments.

On November 17, European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said that EU countries would borrow another €45 billion on financial markets at their own expense for a new Ukraine funding program. He stated that Ukraine would formally be responsible for paying interest on the loan, but that the European Commission would provide it with "a subsidy to cover the interest on the loan."

On November 16, AFP reported, citing a press statement from the National Rally party, that French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen held a closed-door meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Vadim Omelchenko to tell him that she would stop helping Kiev if elected president. At the same time, she reaffirmed that she would "fulfill the commitments already made by France, in particular regarding the 90-billion-euro loan" provided to Kiev by the European Union.