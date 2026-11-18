BRUSSELS, November 18. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has established a special EU Sanctions Office, which will focus primarily on Russia and Belarus, the EC press service announced.

According to the press service, the purpose of the new body is to consolidate the Commission’s expertise across "the entire sanctions lifecycle, from policy design to implementation, enforcement, and anti-circumvention, including outreach to and engagement with third countries." The office will, among other things, advise EU member states and non-EU countries seeking to participate in the bloc’s sanctions policy on the application of various EU sanctions mechanisms.

The EC noted that the new body will focus primarily on Russia and Belarus and, to a lesser extent, on Iran, North Korea and Syria, as well as international criminal and terrorist organizations. The office does not report to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas but is part of an EC directorate-general overseen by European Commissioner for Financial Services, Savings and Investments Maria Luis Albuquerque.

Earlier, the European Commission announced the appointment of former Swedish Permanent Representative to the EU Lars Danielsson as the bloc’s new special envoy for sanctions. He will replace David O’Sullivan in the post on February 6, 2027.