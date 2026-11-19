SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Shenzhen International Exchange Center to take part in a plenary session of the APEC summit.

The Shenzhen International Exchange Center is the main venue for the APEC summit. It is located in the Futian District within Xiangmi Park. The compound also includes the Shenzhen Financial Culture Center and the International Performance Center. The total floor area of the buildings is approximately 470,000 square meters. The compound is designed to accommodate more than 10,000 people at a time and includes a main hall with an area of approximately 5,000 square meters, a banquet hall with an area of approximately 3,800 square meters, and about 60 meeting rooms of various capacities, as well as hotel accommodations.