VIENNA, November 18. /TASS/. Europe has decided to escalate the conflict in Ukraine following the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, Yulia Zhdanova, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna negotiations on military security and arms control, said.

"It can be concluded that following the consultations held in Brussels on November 4-5 on the issue of ‘security guarantees’ for Ukraine and the talks in Abu Dhabi, the leadership of a number of European countries decided to pursue escalation," the diplomat said at a meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation. "Certain signals to this effect were obviously sent to Kiev."

The position of the leadership of a number of European countries essentially boils down to continuing to finance and supply weapons to Vladimir Zelensky, she said. At the same time, Russia has received "not a single peace initiative, not a single concrete peace proposal" from European countries, Zhdanova emphasized.

"Yet it is obvious to the entire international community how they [the Europeans] give Kiev carte blanche to kill civilians using weapons manufactured by NATO member states, for which they bear responsibility alongside the Ukrainian armed forces," she concluded.