SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. The dialogue with American businesses at the APEC summit was constructive and productive, Russian President’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with other countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"There have been dialogues with American businesses, and they have been very constructive and productive. Everyone is already preparing for how to move forward with economic development once the conflict in Ukraine ends, which is why this dialogue is ongoing," he told Vesti.

Energy-related issues were discussed with the business community, given the extensive cooperation between Russia and the US in the energy sector, including in the Arctic, Dmitriev said, adding that "there is significant potential in the area of data centers as Russia possesses a competitive advantage, [offering], in effect, the cheapest electricity in the world for data centers."