SHENZHEN, November 18. /TASS/. Rosatom has initiated the final stage of all the startup activities at the Unit 1 of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"The Turkish regulator issued a relevant document yesterday in Turkey, enabling us to progress to the final stage of all the startup activities. The so-called 'cold and hot run' has already been authorized, we started it. It means we are literally a step, a half-step away from the physical start. The plant will now function at 100% parameters, in terms of temperature, pressure, functioning of the security system and personnel, but on account of an external power source," Likhachev said.

"This is a kind of final check; actually is it is a final inspection of all plant systems. I strongly hope that it will go without drawbacks and as we promised, we will initiate physical launch this year," Rosatom chief executive added.