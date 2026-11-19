SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, are committed to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian President’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with other countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said, adding that a dialogue between the leaders is very important.

"Undoubtedly, the dialogue between President Putin and President Trump is very important. Both of them are committed to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict," Dmitriev told Vesti following the bilateral meeting between Putin and Trump.

Europeans are attempting to hinder the dialogue between the leaders, he noted. "Clearly, many forces are trying to interfere. But this dialogue is very important, the whole world is watching it," the presidential envoy stressed.