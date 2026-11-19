SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russia’s trade with Asia Pacific countries grew by nearly a third over the first eight months of 2026, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the APEC summit’s plenary session.

"In the first eight months of this year alone, our trade with the region's economies grew by nearly a third, with a focus on non-energy and innovative products," he said.

According to Putin, Russia’s total trade with ASEAN countries has increased by nearly 60% over the past 10 years. "I would also like to mention the expanding network of preferential agreements between countries of this region and the Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Russia and our closest neighbors," he added.

According to the Russian leader, the Asia Pacific region has become one of the driving forces of global development, demonstrating positive dynamics and a steady pace of growth in its industrial, technological, and logistical capabilities.

"According to forecasts, the aggregate economic growth of APEC members this year will amount to 4.8%, which significantly exceeds global figures," Putin added.