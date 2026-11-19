SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his highest praise for the work of China, which is chairing the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in 2026.

"First and foremost, I would like to express my highest praise for China’s work as the APEC chair this year. We fully endorse the slogan of the Chinese chairmanship: 'Forging Ahead with Resolve Toward a Bright Future for the Asia-Pacific’," Putin said at the plenary session of the APEC summit.

"This is a massive task, one that APEC, as the largest economic forum in our shared macro-region, is well-equipped to tackle," he added.

Concluding his speech at the APEC plenary session, the Russian leader thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping and all his Chinese friends for their hospitality and productive joint work.

"And I wish Vietnam success as it assumes the APEC chairmanship in 2027," Putin stressed.