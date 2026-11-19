MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The Russian Missile Forces and Artillery are completing their transition to a qualitatively new state - an integrated reconnaissance strike system, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

On November 19, the Russian Armed Forces celebrate Missile Forces and Artillery Day.

"Currently, this branch of the military is completing its transition to a qualitatively new state - a reconnaissance strike system. It consists of a set of reconnaissance, fire, command-and-control, and support subsystems and enables the most effective execution of tasks to destroy the enemy using modern rocket and artillery weapons, including the Iskander missile system, the Msta family of artillery systems and the Tornado family of multiple launch rocket systems, as well as the highly mobile Malva and Giatsint-K wheeled self-propelled artillery systems," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that during the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945), artillery played a key role in defeating the Nazi invaders, rightfully called the "God of War" in the troops. To commemorate its combat achievements in the Battle of Stalingrad, Artillery Day was established in 1944 and is celebrated on November 19. It was on this very day in 1942 that volleys from thousands of guns heralded the start of Operation Uranus - the Red Army’s counteroffensive near Stalingrad, where artillery served as the main firepower that ensured the enemy’s defeat. In 1964, after the missile forces were incorporated into the artillery, the holiday was renamed Missile Forces and Artillery Day.

The Defense Ministry emphasized that, continuing the traditions of their heroic predecessors, the current generation of missile troops and artillerymen carries out the most complex combat missions with courage and bravery.