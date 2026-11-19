SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump was successful, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said.

The two leaders discussed the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and bilateral relations, he added.

TASS has put together the key statements made by the presidential aide.

Meeting details

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump lasted about 35-40 minutes: "[It wasn’t] very long. About 35-40 minutes."

The meeting was intended as preparation for a trilateral summit involving Russia, China, and the United States: "This meeting was preparatory in nature, ahead of the trilateral summit."

No major remarks were made during the meeting.

"In my opinion, neither side made any particularly significant statements, since we are preparing for the most important event, which will take place in a trilateral format," Ushakov noted.

The meeting between Putin and Trump was positive: "A good meeting."

Issues discussed

"They discussed preparations for the trilateral summit and some aspects of our bilateral relations. Naturally, they also addressed issues related to the settlement of the Ukraine conflict," Ushakov said.

The issue of Ukraine was, arguably, the main focus of the presidents' meeting: "One could say so, yes."

Putin’s mood

Putin left the meeting with Trump in an excellent mood: "Just excellent."

Meeting the new White House chief of staff

During the bilateral meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, the Russian delegation was introduced to the new White House Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller: "We met the new head of [Donald Trump’s] administration, Mr. Miller."

"Since Trump chose him, he is likely the right person to handle the tasks for the next two years."