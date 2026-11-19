SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, his US counterpart Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have begun a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen. The leaders are holding such talks for the first time in history, a TASS correspondent reported.

The meeting is taking place at the Kylin Villa, China’s state residence in the picturesque area. The day before, Russian-Chinese high-level talks were held here.

According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the three leaders are set to discuss building relations among major powers and cooperating to stabilize the global situation, which is currently complicated by numerous conflicts.