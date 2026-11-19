WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are heading to Berlin for consultations on a unified position on a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict, the US president’s son-in-law wrote on X.

According to Kushner, they will hold consultations with Vladimir Zelensky and "European leaders at the Coalition of the Willing meeting."

"Our priorities for this trip are to further strengthen our close coordination with Ukraine and Europe, work toward a unified position on the key elements of a lasting peace, and to jointly prepare the agenda and proposed format for the next round of multilateral negotiations," he added.

Kushner said that the US envoys "will also explore how the important work of the Coalition of the Willing can contribute" to post-conflict security arrangements, "including credible guarantees for Ukraine and a broader framework that strengthens European stability and reduces the risk of future conflict."

Kushner emphasized that US President Donald Trump was determined to end the conflict "and create a lasting peace that makes all of Europe safer.".