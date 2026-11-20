KURSK, November 20. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators of the Russian Battlegroup North’s 34th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade have destroyed more than 30 Ukrainian hexacopters in the Sumy Region over the course of a month, a company commander with the call sign Kot told TASS.

"Over the past month, UAV crews of the Battlegroup North’s 34th Brigade using FPV drones, have successfully destroyed more than 30 enemy Baba-Yaga and Vampire drones," he said.

These drones, due to their long-range capabilities and payload capacity, are used to transport cargo and lay mines behind our lines, the officer noted. Their destruction is one of the main tasks in establishing a security zone in the Sumy Region.