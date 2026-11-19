SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping succeeded in creating an atmosphere conducive to a candid, trust-based conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated following a trilateral meeting with the leaders of China and the United States.

He noted that he appreciated the open discussion that took place after the protocol-based portion of the trilateral summit.

"The president of the People's Republic of China - who initiated this meeting - succeeded in fostering an atmosphere that allowed for a free exchange of views on several issues of common interest. That was, perhaps, the most interesting part," Putin emphasized.