SHENZHEN /China/. November 19. /TASS/. The results of Russia’s work with Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies can be assessed positively, with trade growing to 60% with that region, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"As for the results, I want to say, in the first place, that work within APEC is generally very important for us. I spoke about that today. Several years ago, we set the task of expanding our trade with that region to 40%. Today we already have more than 60%. <…> We consider these results to be positive," the head of state said.