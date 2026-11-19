SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China and Donald Trump of the United States exchanged opinions on the current global situation and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and global security in a peace declaration following their trilateral talks in Shenzhen on Thursday.

"The three heads of state exchanged in-depth views on the current international situation and are committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security," the document reads.