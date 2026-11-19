MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The global market has lost 2.8 billion barrels of oil and 60 billion cubic meters of gas as a result of the conflict in the Middle East, according to an annual report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The IEA notes that the disruption of energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz in 2026 has become the biggest shock to global energy supply - a crisis that, as of November, remains unresolved.

As the agency notes, the energy system has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of cumulative losses totaling 2.8 billion barrels of oil and 60 billion cubic meters of gas originating from Persian Gulf nations. However, as other buffer mechanisms are exhausted, the burden of the impact is increasingly falling on consumers, accompanied by a sharp rise in prices.

Export volumes from Persian Gulf countries have fluctuated depending on shifting security conditions, the IEA says. Market conditions have been further aggravated by risks linked to transit through the Red Sea, as well as disruptions in supplies from Russia. According to the IEA, diesel supplies - a vital resource for the global economy - have come under immense pressure this year, with prices hitting record highs above $200 per barrel.

The agency also notes that the fallout from the 2026 crisis has been felt across the globe: three-quarters of the world’s population live in countries that import oil and gas, and more than 4 billion people reside in nations that rely on the Strait of Hormuz for over 30% of their total oil consumption. The crisis dealt a severe blow to Middle Eastern countries, resulting in damage to energy infrastructure, lost export revenues, and fuel shortages in several states. Among the hardest-hit importers were the developing economies of the Asia-Pacific region and Africa. Prior to the crisis, approximately 80% of the oil and nearly 90% of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) passing through the strait were bound for Asian countries, the IEA added.