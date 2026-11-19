SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump held a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen.

The meeting marked the first-ever talks in this format.

TASS has put together the main details of the meeting.

Meeting details

Putin, Xi and Trump met in Shenzhen, a city in southern China.

The talks were held at the Kylin Villa, a Chinese state residence located in a scenic area.

The three leaders posed for a group photo before the talks began.

They stood in front of a backdrop flanked by the national flags of Russia, China and the United States. It featured the inscription "Shenzhen Meeting of the Heads of State of China, Russia and the United States" in Chinese, Russian and English.

During the photo session, Putin stood to Xi Jinping's right, while Trump stood to his left.

Simultaneous interpretation was provided during the trilateral talks, with the leaders listening through earpieces.

A round table had been arranged for the three leaders in the ceremonial hall of the Kylin Villa residence.

Summit host Xi Jinping was seated in the center.

Putin was seated to his right, the most prestigious position under diplomatic protocol, while Trump was seated to his left.

The Russian tricolor held the place of honor to the right of the Chinese flag, among the three national flags representing the countries participating in the talks.

The open session lasted over 10 minutes.

Xi Jinping, as the summit host, made the opening remarks.

He then handed the floor to Putin, followed by Trump.

The talks subsequently moved behind closed doors.

The summit was initially scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. local time (6:30 a.m. GMT).

However, the meeting got underway at approximately 4:27 p.m. local time (8:27 a.m. GMT).

Leaders' statements

Putin thanked Xi Jinping for organizing the trilateral summit.

He proposed discussing global and regional affairs, energy security and various other issues.

The Russian leader said that, at the US president's initiative, the Ukrainian conflict had been a key topic of their bilateral meeting.

Putin stressed that Moscow, Beijing and Washington could make a significant contribution to reinforcing international stability through constructive cooperation as partners.

He noted that the three global players had many common interests in resolving regional conflicts, including the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin pointed to international terrorism and transnational crime as common security threats facing the three states.

He said that Russia, China and the United States had been among the founding members of the United Nations and therefore shared responsibility for strengthening the international legal order.

Putin noted that the three World War II victors were united not only by their shared historical legacy but also by their responsibility for preserving international peace.

Xi Jinping described the first-ever summit bringing together the leaders of China, Russia and the United States as a historic breakthrough.

He said that the world remained peaceful when major powers lived in harmony but descended into chaos when they were at odds.

Xi stressed that the three countries should work together to address global challenges and preserve international peace and stability.

He emphasized the need for constructive cooperation among the leading powers.

Xi said that China had been working toward a comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia through bilateral coordination in recent years.

The world was experiencing rapid and profound changes, with no real calm on the international stage, he stressed.

Trump congratulated Xi Jinping on organizing a highly successful APEC summit.

He noted that the three leaders shared a special responsibility for maintaining dialogue on issues of global importance.

The US president said that the trilateral talks would focus on efforts to secure a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Ukraine.

He stressed that he had already addressed the matter with Putin.

Trump said that the International Criminal Court, which he accused of operating beyond its jurisdiction, would also be discussed.

He expressed hope that the summit would produce concrete outcomes.

Trump also said that Washington would not allow Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons.

He noted that once countries obtain nuclear weapons, it is difficult to relinquish such weapons.

Trump said it was an honor for him to meet with the Russian and Chinese leaders.