LONDON, November 19. /TASS/. The British government will supply Ukraine with more than 1,000 long-range drones for strikes deep into Russian territory, the office of UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in a press release.

The statement was issued ahead of the Coalition of the Willing meeting on Ukraine set to take place on November 19 in Berlin. It says that Burnham is expected to announce at the meeting the provision of strike drones capable of carrying heavy warheads and covering distances of more than 1,000 km. They will be included in a 260 million-pound ($341 million) aid package. Downing Street claims that this will enable Kiev "to target military production facilities and other legitimate military targets far behind the front lines."

Furthermore, the statement says, the UK will organize the production and delivery of sea, logistics, and reconnaissance drones to Ukraine.

Burnham’s office also reported that London has started delivering Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs) to Ukraine. In March of last year, British defense industry enterprises and Ukraine signed a 1.6 billion-pound deal providing for the delivery of more than 5,000 LMMs to Kiev.

At the same time, Downing Street reported that 12 British companies have been granted access to the database of the Ukrainian artificial intelligence laboratory Avengers Labs. The platform contains information collected in real combat conditions and used to train AI models. A total of 92 British companies applied for access to the battlefield database.

In August, the Russian Embassy in the UK, commenting on media reports that the Ukrainian armed forces were using British drones to carry out strikes against Russia, stated that "London is deliberately opting for an escalation of the Ukraine crisis, while hypocritically professing a desire for peace." The diplomatic mission warned that "London’s actions will inevitably carry consequences for which it will have to answer.".