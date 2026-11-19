SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to continue trilateral negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine, but has not set any timeframe, President Vladimir Putin has told the media.

"As for the timeframe, we have not set any. We are prepared to continue this dialogue, but we have not defined any specific timeframes," he said.

Putin declined to comment on the plan put forward by US envoy Jared Kushner. "I wouldn't want to discuss the plan right now, because any plan is a subject for further deliberation," he remarked.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US leader Donald Trump held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit. This was the first time a summit involving these three leaders has taken place. The heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. Following the meeting, the leaders adopted a declaration on peace.