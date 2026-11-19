MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian forces struck energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, military airfields, sites for the production and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles and ground robotic platforms, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations in 148 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,065 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,065 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 110 troops and seven motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 210 troops and a field artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 180 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 340 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 210 troops and five motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 15 troops and 17 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 110 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 110 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy motor vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Katerinovka, Podsredneye, Malinovka, Ploskoye, Chuguyev and Turovo in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Yastrebinoye, Krovnoye, Vakalovshchina and Vyazovoye in the Sumy Region, it said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 110 personnel and seven motor vehicles in the areas of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy field artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Peski-Radkovskiye, Studenok, Monachinovka, Smorodkovka and Nechvolodovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, a field artillery gun and 16 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kramatorsk, Slavyansk, Druzhkovka, Nikolayevka and Toretskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, an artillery gun and 28 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 340 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 340 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued active offensive operations and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Verovka, Samarskoye, Kuritsino, Novokrivorozhye, Kalinino, Staroraiskoye, Kamenka and Belozerskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 340 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novotroitskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Podgavrilovka, Kolomiytsy, Ivanovka and Kirichkovo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel and five motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 15 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 15 Ukrainian troops and destroyed 17 enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kirovo, Kamyshevakha and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 15 [Ukrainian] military personnel and 17 motor vehicles were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses intercept 268 Ukrainian UAVs, eight missiles over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 268 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and eight missiles over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight Neptune long-range missiles and 268 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," it said.

Tally of Ukrainian army’s losses

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 293,399 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 surface-to-air missile systems, 31,700 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,797 multiple rocket launchers, 36,957 field artillery guns and mortars and 77,613 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.