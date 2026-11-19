MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects global oil demand to decline by 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) this year amid the conflict in the Middle East. This marks the first such drop since 2020, according to the organization’s annual report.

The IEA says disruptions to oil and gas supplies resulting from the conflict in the Middle East have posed the greatest threat to energy security the world has ever faced. At their peak, global oil supplies fell by 16 million bpd, while gas supplies dropped by 320 million cubic meters per day.

As the agency notes, the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz also halted the supply of fertilizers, aluminum, sulfur, and helium, creating additional risks for industry and food security.

The most severe consequences for oil consumers have included shortages of petrochemical feedstocks and liquefied petroleum gas (used, among other things, for cooking), as well as rising prices - most notably for diesel fuel and jet kerosene.

According to the report, global oil demand is expected to decline by approximately 2.7 million barrels per day in 2026 (the first such drop since 2020), while demand for natural gas is projected to fall by about 1.5%, or 65 billion cubic meters.

At the same time, the IEA emphasized that the rise in oil prices has been smaller than might have been expected given the scale of the supply disruptions. Contributing factors included sufficient inventories, the largest-ever coordinated release of oil reserves by the IEA, the use of alternative routes by Persian Gulf exporters to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, and additional supplies from other regions.