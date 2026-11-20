VIENNA, November 20. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should directly name the party responsible for attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"Under the current circumstances, we would like to urge the agency’s leadership to take a firmer stance and explicitly name those responsible for what is happening," he said. "This would be fully justified given the gravity of the situation."

"Protecting the lives of ZNPP personnel and ordinary civilians is not an isolated issue but an integral part of the plant’s own nuclear safety, because the safety of a nuclear facility is impossible without the safety of people who ensure its operation and reliable functioning," the Russian diplomat continued.

The diplomat emphasized that the facility’s civilian personnel is getting killed in Ukrainian strikes.

"We are grateful to the [IAEA] director general for directly reflecting in his current report the killings and injuries of the ZNPP personnel and Energodar residents," Ulyanov said. "We consider it important that in public statements, the director general condemned the killing of the plant’s staff and underscored the inadmissibility of attacks on the personnel of any nuclear plant. However, unfortunately, this has had no sobering effect on either Ukraine or its Western sponsors and partners."