NEW YORK, November 20. /TASS/. The trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States on the sidelines of the APEC summit symbolized the failure of Western efforts to isolate Russia and marked a triumph for the Russian leader, Bloomberg columnist Marc Champion wrote.

In his view, the meeting "in itself was a major triumph for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin."

"It affirms his country’s status, symbolizes the defeat of Western efforts to isolate Russia <…> and belittles his richer rivals in Europe," Champion wrote.

The columnist believes that the Russian leader "can reasonably hope that this great-power troika <…> will surely meet again."

Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump held a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, the first such meeting ever. The heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security.

The leaders also adopted a declaration on peace. They expressed support for reforming the UN to ensure a more effective response to the global challenges. According to the document, Russia, China, and the United States plan to increase the production and supply of petroleum products for the benefit of all countries. It is noted that respect for the immunities of state officials is of fundamental importance, and the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies should not abuse their powers. The leaders emphasized that a nuclear war must never be unleashed - there will be no winners in it. It is also noted that Russia, China, and the United States will engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks.