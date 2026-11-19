SHENZHEN, November 19. /TASS/. New record high trade turnover between Russia and China up to $280 bln is expected this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"Economic ties are one of key areas of our interaction. We had the record last year - trade turnover of $240 bln. A new record will be this year. I think we will reach the mark of $280 bln," the Russian leader said.

Sino-Russian trade turnover is growing continuously, the Russian leader said. "Furthermore, we have very good large joint projects in the energy sphere, and in the sphere of logistics," Putin added.