HAIKOU /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Hainan is actively expanding the scale of its trade and investment cooperation with APEC economies, the newspaper Hainan Ribao reported, saying this is being facilitated by a new customs regime in the southern Chinese province.

"APEC economies are important partners of Hainan when it comes to expanding openness and deepening cooperation in the Asia-Pacific," the newspaper said in an editorial. “As the potential of the strategic advantages of the Hainan Free Trade Port is unleashed, trade ties between Hainan and APEC economies have drawn closer since the offshore customs control was introduced across the island,” according to the editorial.

The process has helped attract resources from the Asia-Pacific, "continuously increasing the volume and quality of Hainan’s foreign trade and foreign direct investment," as it also fosters the accelerated development of new drivers toward an open economy, the editorial reads. The authors noted that in the past few years, China’s southernmost province has not only strengthened friendly ties with APEC economies but has also expanded twin-region relations with them.

The Boao Forum for Asia, held on the island’s eastern coast every spring, and the annual China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), hosted by the province’s capital city of Haikou, play an important role in bolstering China’s trade and economic ties with the APEC, they recalled. Through this, Hainan "has extended bridges of cooperation," while the Hainan Free Trade Port serves to “connect Asia-Pacific countries."

According to the editorial, Hainan is set to deepen practical cooperation with APEC economies in such fields as healthcare, digitalization and green low-carbon economy, embrace high international standards, and "ensure unhampered trade and investment flows." Against this backdrop, the ongoing internationalization has seen increasingly more foreigners, including Russian nationals, contribute to the dynamic strengthening of international contacts for this Chinese province, specifically encouraging the development of its tourism sector.

On November 18-19, Shenzhen in south China’s Guandong Province hosted the 33rd informal APEC leaders. The Russian delegation was headed by the country’s President Vladimir Putin. According to Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Marat Berdyev, this shows how important the development of economic ties with Beijing, among other partners in the Asia-Pacific, is for Moscow.