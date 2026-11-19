SHENZHEN, November 19. /TASS/. Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies underscored importance of the monetary and fiscal policy framework to preserve financial and macroeconomic stability across the globe.

"We emphasize the importance of credible and flexible fiscal, monetary and financial policy frameworks to manage shocks, maintain macroeconomic and financial stability. We note that global imbalances have persisted, creating risks to growth and stability," the APEC leaders said in their Declaration.

"We recognize that global rebalancing is in our common interest and agree to strengthen communication and cooperation in this regard. We encourage fiscal policies to support households and promote financial access, opportunity and literacy for all, recognizing that financial literacy is important to financial health and well-being," the declaration indicates.