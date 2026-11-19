DOHA, November 19. /TASS/. Yemen’s Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement said they had struck four sites in Saudi Arabia, including in Riyadh, and urged foreign investors to leave the kingdom immediately.

The group’s spokesman, Yahya Saree, stated that the strikes hit the financial center and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Sadaf petrochemical company in Jubail in the east of the kingdom, and an air base in Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia.

"We again warn all investment companies and investors <…> to leave Saudi Arabia immediately and move to secure countries because Saudi Arabia is unsafe except for the holy areas in Mecca and Medina (cities sacred to Muslims - TASS)," Saree stated.

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defense previously confirmed that the Houthis had attacked a tower in Riyadh’s financial district and said no one was injured. Reuters, citing sources, reported that the building housing Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), was damaged.