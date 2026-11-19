SHENZHEN (China), November 19. /TASS/. Russia did not start the war in Ukraine; rather, it is attempting to end hostilities that have been ongoing for eight years, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

He noted that while Russia’s demands regarding European security were not articulated in exhaustive detail, they are nonetheless legitimate.

Putin said that Russia will not engage in negotiations following the attacks on the Crimean Bridge, instead, it will respond.

TASS has compiled the key remarks made by the head of state.

Response to Kiev’s attacks

The Crimean Bridge is a solely civilian facility and is not used for transporting crude oil and ammunition: "The Crimean Bridge is not used either for transporting military equipment or moving ammunition. We did not even transport crude oil and petroleum products. It is is a solely civilian facility."

Russia’s response to attacks on the Crimean Bridge would be "far more painful than what the Kiev regime did to the bridge."

"We are hearing calls from all sides: 'We urge you to stop, let’s make agreements either on a naval ceasefire or a suspension of strikes on energy facilities.' Honestly, I discussed the issue with my colleagues at the Security Council and I asked them to think about it and go back to the issue so that we could reach some agreements. However, we will not make agreements after strikes on the Crimean Bridge. We will respond to these strikes."

The Crimean Bridge will be restored: "Certainly, we will restore the bridge."

The railway section of the Crimean Bridge has already been restored: "There are actually two bridges – a road bridge and a railway bridge. The road bridge sustained such serious damage, while the railway bridge, I believe, has already been restored."

BBC journalists should also take note of the Ukrainian armed forces’ strikes on Russian energy facilities and tankers: "Now, regarding our strikes. Didn’t you notice the strikes on the Crimean Bridge -- a purely civilian structure? How could you not notice? I would ask you to pay attention to this. Just as you should pay attention to the 40-day operation announced by [Kiev] on June 4 of this year – strikes against Russian energy facilities and our tankers. Aren’t these strikes? These are serious blows. This is why to say that this is purely the initiative of the Russian side would be, at the very least, incorrect and inaccurate."

The Kiev regime inflicted damage on Russia with its "40 days," but Moscow's retaliatory actions "proved far more painful for the regime than its attempt to cause harm to our economy."

Willingness to continue negotiations on Ukraine

"Russia is interested in ending the conflict in Ukraine."

Russia is prepared to continue trilateral negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine, though it has not set any specific timeframes: "We are ready to continue this dialogue, but we have not established any deadlines."

The United States is "insistently requesting" Russia to agree to the inclusion of Kiev’s European allies in the negotiations regarding a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

There are no insurmountable obstacles to reaching agreements on Ukraine: "I do not see any insurmountable obstacles to reaching agreements."

European security architecture

Russia’s demands regarding European security have not been formulated in detail, yet they are legitimate: "As for our demands [regarding European security] and so on, we have not formulated them in detail, but they are all, of course, legitimate."

Russia does not intend to sacrifice anything when it comes to shaping the European security architecture; instead, it aims to seek compromises, which are possible: "We are not going to sacrifice anything. We are going to seek compromises. I think they are quite possible."

Russia is prepared to discuss its demands concerning the framework for European security in a working manner: "As for the demands, life moves on. There may be certain issues or requirements on our part that are no longer relevant today; however, we have discussed these topics – which, in my view, are problematic. We are prepared to discuss these matters with our partners through regular working channels."

Russia acknowledges that Ukraine has a right to security, and Russia has that right as well: "You see, the point is that it’s a matter of security for both Russia and Ukraine. We recognize that Ukraine has the right to security, just as Russia does. The thing is, no one wants to discuss Russia’s security, and that is a significant issue for us."

Attempts are currently being made to pin the blame for problems with European security on Russia, "but the reasons lie elsewhere."

Through diplomatic channels, Moscow has invited the Europeans to come to Russia and outline their positions regarding the assurance of security in the region, "and once that is done, we will decide on the format for continuing the dialogue with Ukraine."

"Discussing Europe’s security without Europe would also be a strange thing Russia is not opposed, but we need to understand what Europe will bring to these negotiations."

Compromises on Ukraine

The American side has proposed compromises for a settlement in Ukraine, and Russia agreed to them in Anchorage; however, the question remains whether Kiev and Europe are willing to accept them: "As for compromises, of course there are some. The United States proposed them, and we accepted them without any changes. So the proposals are on the table, and we support them. <…> Do they (Europe and Ukraine -- TASS) want to reach an agreement by peaceful means to end the fighting, to end the war? From what we’re seeing, the answer for now is no."

Kiev and its European allies have not yet agreed to the compromise steps for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine proposed by the US, but this could change: "The question is whether the other parties to the conflict--Ukraine and, in this case, its European sponsors--are willing to accept these compromises. That is, do they want to reach an agreement through peaceful means to end the hostilities--to end the war? Based on what we see at the moment, the answer is no. But we shall see: things are fluid, and everything changes."

"If the Ukrainian authorities and their sponsors recognize these realities, then I think the compromises we are talking about and which I mentioned will be achieved."

"It’s pointless for some of our negotiating partners to look for opportunities to move us to a place where we will never move. I am referring, among other things, to the territorial issues." All parties involved in the process of resolving the Ukrainian conflict must proceed from the realities on the ground: "Everyone must proceed from the realities – both us and those with whom we are attempting to reach an agreement to end various crises, including the one in Ukraine."

Kiev’s unwillingness to make peace

Kiev does not want an end to hostilities, because in that case those currently in power would immediately have to face elections, and the present regime would be unable to retain its hold on power: "It appears that the current authorities in Kiev do not want any cessation of hostilities because they would have to hold elections immediately."

The current Ukrainian regime could retain power "only by resorting to blatant electoral fraud, presumably."

The Kiev regime understands that losing power would also mean losing the income derived from Western aid.

Achieving peace in Ukraine requires nothing more than political will: "I do not see anything overly complicated here. All that is needed is political will."

Relations with Europe

Kiev’s European backers are a party to the conflict in Ukraine.

"The Americans keep urging us to mend relations with Europe. But we never damaged our relations with them in the first place – this 'political diarrhea' needs to stop."

Russia does not seek war with Europe; any claims to the contrary are nonsense: "Everyone understands that we aren't looking for a war with Europe – what kind of nonsense is that?"

Russia frequently hears statements from European leaders about preparations for a war with Russia by 2030, even though Moscow harbors no aggressive intentions toward Europe: "We have no plans to attack anyone--so why all this talk about preparing for 2030? Yet, that’s all we keep hearing from them."

The people of European nations and various civic organizations do not want militarization or war – "least of all with Russia."

Root causes of Ukrainian conflict

Russia did not start the war in Ukraine, but is trying to end the fighting that has been going on for eight years: "We did not start the war, in fact, we didn’t start any war at all. But for eight years, there had been hostilities, a war in reality. We are merely trying to bring it to an end."

"It started with the fact that the new authorities launched a military operation in those regions of south-eastern Ukraine that did not recognize the results of this coup. For eight years we tried to resolve this crisis in what was then southeastern Ukraine. Eight years! And throughout those eight years, the Kiev regime carried out military operations of one kind or another, effectively starting a war in southeastern Ukraine."

Residents of Donbass, in full compliance with the first article of the UN Charter, declared independence from Ukraine in 2014: "I would like to remind you again: the people who lived in these territories and still live there did so in full accordance with Article 1 of the United Nations Charter. They did so in full compliance with international law. Only after that, and even after some time, after eight years, did we recognize their independence, signed a mutual assistance agreement with them, and began to provide them with this assistance within the framework of our interstate agreement."

Russia recognized the Donbass republics only after Kiev made a public statement that it did not intend to implement the agreements.

Ukraine’s desire to keep the 10% of Donbass remaining under its control for some time is meaningless.

NATO

Russia was "duped" by promises that NATO would not expand eastward, and the alliance eventually reached Ukraine: "I’ll have to take you back to 1991, when we were promised that NATO would not expand eastward. The secretary general at the time said Russia could be certain of one thing: 'Not a single step eastward would be taken as part of NATO expansion.' The secretary general was from the Federal Republic of Germany, by the way. I don’t remember his last name anymore. It doesn’t matter. We were duped back then, and it just kept going, with five or six waves of expansion. Eventually, they got as far as Ukraine."

Russia has repeatedly rejected the idea of Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Alliance, but no one seemed to want to listen to Moscow’s opinion: "Sorry, they didn’t care about our opinion, because they believed there was nothing left to negotiate with Russia – they just needed to squeeze us. And now, that pressure has led to a military action and a war."

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich opposed the country’s accession to NATO and was eventually ousted: "Why do we keep going back to the coup in Ukraine? Views on President Yanukovich’s performance may differ <…> but he opposed Ukraine’s accession to NATO. He was ousted in a coup, and the idea of Ukraine’s NATO membership emerged immediately afterwards."