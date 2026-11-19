HAIKOU /China/, November 19. /TASS/. The resort city of Sanya located in China’s southern island province of Hainan is becoming a "new gateway," connecting China with the Asia-Pacific region, the Sanya Ribao newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, Sanya has long been a favorite vacation spot for Chinese tourists. The publication pointed out that this city on the coast of the South China Sea is no longer merely a tourist destination attracting people from around the world with its beaches, but "a place where leisure, commerce and cultural exchanges mutually reinforce one another," boosting the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

The newspaper cited The Economist that recently released a special issue dedicated to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen in Guangdong Province, which borders Hainan. The issue featured an article about Sanya, which is turning from an international tourist destination into a new gateway of the Asia-Pacific region, leading to China.

The Sanya Ribao newspaper stressed that China’s leading resort could enhance its international status if it becomes a popular vacation spot and if foreign tourists come back there more than once. The publication noted that the integration process, which will make Sanya ever more closely connected with external markets, "depends not only on the movement of capital and goods, but also on meetings that can build trust."

According to the newspaper, the issue of connectivity is a key topic of the APEC Summit, with a focus on optimizing cross-border flows and strengthening international ties. The publication believes that, in this regard, Sanya is a clear illustration of what these processes should actually look like.

Sanya is China’s leading resort city, with a population of more than 1.1 million. Its gross regional product exceeded 103 billion yuan (about $15 billion) in 2025, up 4.8%. The average annual temperature is 25.4 degrees Celsius, while its coastline stretches for about 260 km. The surrounding waters are home to 19 bays and roughly 40 islands suitable for tourism, providing favorable conditions for yachting, cruise tourism, beach vacations and family travel. Last year, the number of foreign tourists visiting the city increased by 41.4%, reaching more than 1 million.