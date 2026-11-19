WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and US leader Donald Trump could de-escalate tensions at a critical moment for the entire world, Professor Peter Kuznick, Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University in Washington, told TASS.

According to him, this is "a potentially important beginning to easing tensions at a critical moment for the planet when war and potential nuclear war cloud the horizon. And it is wise not to exaggerate what the leaders achieved. It is also wrong to denigrate the meeting for having failed to do so."

Kuznick referred to the criticism of the negotiations by some American circles.

"In the meantime, we need new global treaties to replace New START and all the others that US leaders have abrogated. We need a better prepared tripartite follow-up meeting early next year to build upon the positive statements of friendship and nuclear repudiation that marked this first summit of its kind," Kuznick believes.

The New START is the Treaty between Russia and the United States on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, which expired on February 5.

Putin, Xi Jinping, and Trump held a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, the first-ever summit between the three leaders. The heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. They also adopted a peace declaration. They spoke in favor of reforming the UN to ensure a more effective response to global challenges. Under the document, Russia, China, and the United States plan to increase the production and supply of petroleum products for the benefit of all countries. It is noted that respect for the immunities of state officials is of fundamental importance, and the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other similar bodies should not abuse their powers. The leaders emphasized that a nuclear war must never be unleashed - there will be no winners in it. It is also noted that Russia, China, and the United States will engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks.