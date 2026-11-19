SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he has no doubt that US leader Donald Trump is sincere in his efforts to resolve conflicts, including the one in Ukraine, and to foster cooperation between Russia and the United States.

"The most important thing, and I have no doubt about this, is that President Trump genuinely wants to resolve conflicts, including the one in Ukraine, and genuinely wants to improve bilateral relations in a range of areas. For us, of course, US-Russian relations are important," Putin stated in response to reporters’ questions.