SHENZHEN, November 19. /TASS/. Global energy security faces serious challenges and China, Russia, and the United States may strengthen their coordination against such background, President of China Xi Jinping said at the trilateral meeting with Presidents of Russia and the United States Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Shenzhen.

"Global energy security faces serious challenges," Xi said, cited by the Xinhua news agency.

"The three countries can strengthen interaction and coordination, jointly support stability and seamless functioning of manufacturing chains and supply chains in energy, support security and stability of the global energy market," the President of China added.