SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. All participants in the process of resolving the situation in Ukraine must recognize the realities on the ground and be willing to make compromises. Achieving peace requires nothing more than political will, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in response to questions from the media.

He noted that Russia is prepared to make compromises.

"It is necessary for the other participants in this process to also recognize the realities that have taken shape on the ground and, for their part, to make these compromises as well. That is all there is to it. I do not see anything overly complicated here. All that is needed is political will," Putin emphasized.