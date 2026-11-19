VIENNA, November 19. /TASS/. Kiev’s recent attacks on the Crimean Bridge are more about creating media buzz than doing something militarily meaningful, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky said.

"It [the bridge] was damaged, but it will certainly be repaired, as has happened several times before. This PR stunt will not impact the situation on the battlefield, where Ukrainian forces are suffering major losses and losing one position after another," he pointed out at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

"US Under Secretary of War Elbridge Colby recently confirmed this obvious fact at a NATO meeting in Brussels," the Russian envoy added.

The Daily Telegraph reported earlier, citing a source in the German delegation, that Colby left a meeting with European officials without listening to an address by Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevgeny Khmara. According to the paper, the incident took place at a Brussels meeting of the Western contact group coordinating weapons supplies to Ukraine on November 17. During the meeting, Colby criticized Kiev’s strikes deep inside Russia, saying that they "did not serve a military benefit."