MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Evacuation units tasked with retrieving military personnel using unmanned ground robotic systems have been established within most evacuation platoons in Russia’s special military operation area in Ukraine, Dmitry Trishkin, head of the Main Military Medical Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry, told journalists.

"For the first time this year, most evacuation platoons within our troop groupings have established dedicated units focused on unmanned evacuation systems. This was not the case previously, when each unit had to handle evacuation tasks on its own," he stated at the Gunshot Wound international scientific and practical forum.

Trishkin noted that not only unmanned ground robotic systems, but also unmanned aerial vehicles are used for evacuation purposes.