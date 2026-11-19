BERLIN, November 19. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggested that sanctions against Russia could be lifted gradually as progress is made toward settling the conflict in Ukraine.

"The goal was and remains a sovereign Ukraine in a secure Europe. The line of contact should serve as the starting point for reaching an understanding on territorial issues," he said at a news conference following a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" on Ukraine in Berlin. "Ukraine must be able to pursue its European path and should be able to count on assistance with reconstruction," Merz continued. "In return, a gradual lifting of sanctions against Russia, subject to certain conditions, is possible," he said.

Merz recalled that a decision had previously been made for Europe to be represented at Ukraine talks by the "European five" (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Poland and France) and EU institutions. He said that a meeting of advisers from European countries, the United States and Ukraine would take place in Berlin on Thursday evening.