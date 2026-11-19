SHENZHEN, November 19. /TASS/. The Western nations are blocking normal functioning of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Regrettably, the Western partners block normal functioning of the [WTO] body and do not allow solving disputes in this organizations. In actual fact, this activity has been paralyzed for many-many years so far," the Russian leader said.

"I do not think we need to change something in essence, we just need to achieve that all the norms set forth, stated and recorded there are performed," the head of state added.