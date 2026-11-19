SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich opposed the country’s accession to NATO and was eventually ousted, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"Why do we keep going back to the coup in Ukraine? Views on President Yanukovich’s performance may differ <...> but he opposed Ukraine's accession to NATO. He was ousted in a coup, and the idea of Ukraine’s NATO membership emerged immediately afterwards," he said.

Putin then chose to go even further back, to 2008, when talking about the Ukraine saga. "A decision was made to open the path for Ukraine to join NATO. But, by the way, <...> when Ukraine gained its independence, its Declaration of Independence set out that the country would be a neutral state," he added.