SHENZHEN, November 19. /TASS/. Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies seek after strengthening security in all energy segments, according to the APEC Summit Leaders Declaration.

"We seek to strengthen comprehensive security across all energy sectors and technologies and jointly address energy security challenges, ensuring uninterrupted, reliable, and affordable access to energy to enable economic prosperity," APEC leaders said.

"We encourage strengthened energy security through cooperation on supply chain resilience, secure cross-border infrastructure interconnection, and risk assessment. We recognize the benefits of timely restoration of critical energy infrastructure such as power plants, electric grids, submarine power cables and pipelines, and encourage sharing of economies’ experiences on market mechanisms, emergency preparedness and response, and strategic reserve management," the leaders of APEC economies stressed in their declaration.