DUSHANBE, November 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin the working program of his two-day visit to Tajikistan on Friday.

The Russian leader arrived in Dushanbe following a two-day trip to China, where he took part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and held a trilateral meeting with the leaders of China and the United States.

Putin was invited by President Emomali Rahmon, who visited Moscow last week. The Tajik leader attended the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and, as Putin explained, the presidents did not have enough time to discuss all important bilateral issues because of their busy schedules.

The two leaders will now discuss the situation surrounding Afghanistan, which was recently visited by a Russian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk. Putin will brief Rahmon on the prospects of developing cooperation at the Afghan track.

Another item on the bilateral agenda is the operation of Russia’s 201st military base, which the Russian president earlier called a major security guarantor in the entire Central Asian region.

Putin and Rahmon will also discuss the development of bilateral relations, growing economic ties between Moscow and Dushanbe, and promising joint projects.

Putin last visited the Tajik capital in the fall of last year, paying a three-day state visit to the republic.