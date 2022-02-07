Supplies via Nord Stream remain at record 59.2 bcm in 2021, says project operator

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Gas supplies via the Nord Stream gas pipeline in 2021 remained at the record level of 2020 of 59.2 bln cubic meters, the operator of the project, Nord Stream AG, said in a statement on Monday.

"In 2021, 59.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas were transported through the Nord Stream Pipeline to consumers in Europe. Consequently, the pipeline has been loaded at 2020 levels - the historically highest mark since the start of operations. Reliable and efficient supply through the Nord Stream Pipeline is carried out in strict compliance with modern industry standards," the statement said.

More than 441 bln cubic meters of the Russian gas have been delivered through Nord Stream since the commissioning of the gas pipeline, whereas Nord Stream AG consistently meets all gas transport requests, the company noted.

In 2020, 59.2 bln cubic meters of natural gas were also delivered to European consumers via the pipeline.

Nord Stream, the export gas pipeline from Russia to Europe with the total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters of gas, runs through the Baltic Sea from Portovaya Bay, near Vyborg on the Russian coast, to Lubmin, Germany. Nord Stream AG, the operator of the pipeline, is an international joint venture of Gazprom (owns 51% through a subsidiary), Germany’s Wintershall Dea (15.5%), Germany’s E.ON (15.5%), N. V. Nederlandse Gasunie (9%), and France’s Engie (9%).