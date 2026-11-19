NEW YORK, November 19. /TASS/. The Euro Troika (the United Kingdom, Germany, and France) is considering holding a meeting with Russia to discuss the Ukrainian issue, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

The agency did not elaborate on the discussion.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that an invitation had been sent through diplomatic channels to some European representatives to visit Moscow to clarify their position on possible participation in the peace process. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin does not yet plan to disclose which Europeans were invited.