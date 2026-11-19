SHENZHEN, November 19. /TASS/. Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies underscore importance of preparing human resources for the future labor sphere conditions.

"We recognize that the economic empowerment of all is an important way to boost productivity and innovation and strengthen participation in the economy. We emphasize the importance of preparing our workforce for the future of work to capture the benefits of technological advancement and respond to demographic changes in line with the APEC Collaborative Framework for Demographic Changes," the APEC Leaders Declaration reads.

"We reaffirm our commitment to modernizing human resources development through promoting high-quality, full, productive and decent employment, lifelong learning, vocational training, reskilling and upskilling, protecting the rights of workers and continuing efforts to promote international labor standards in the changing world of work, and optimizing social security systems as appropriate," the APEC leaders stressed in their declaration.