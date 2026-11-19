SHENZHEN, China, November 19. /TASS/. Russia is ready to expand its partnership with China in developing the Northern Sea Route, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in response to questions from the media.

"As you know, the first ship has already traversed the Northern Sea Route, and we are ready to expand this work," the Russian president noted.

"Incidentally, I mentioned to our APEC partners that we are ready to establish business ties and implement these projects with any country that wishes to work with us in this direction," Putin added.