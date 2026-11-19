MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. European aerospace companies are exploring the idea of creating orbital vehicles capable of striking ground targets using precision-guided weapons under an agreement to conduct research in this field concluded on November 18 between the German branch of the missile consortium MBDA (MBDA Deutschland) and the reusable spacecraft manufacturer ATMOS Space Cargo.

The concept, dubbed PODS (Precision Orbital Deep Strike), involves placing platforms - carrying non-nuclear, precision-guided munitions capable of long-range strikes - into Earth's orbit. These platforms would remain in orbit until a command is received from Earth to execute a strike.

The framework agreement signed by MBDA Deutschland and ATMOS covers joint research and development (R&D) activities, as well as the demonstration of relevant technologies.

In the initial phase, according to their statement, the companies will assess the technical and operational feasibility of the concept. They will also develop a theoretical architecture for the system and evaluate potential payload options.

This approach is expected to fundamentally transform both the method and the effectiveness of long-range strike capabilities, enabling attacks on targets located virtually anywhere in the world. However, according to The War Zone (TWZ) portal, the concept itself is not new and presents a number of challenges. It noted that during the Cold War, the USSR developed the so-called Fractional Orbital Bombardment System (FOBS), designed to place nuclear warheads into partial orbital trajectories before bringing them back toward their targets.

Before Europe, China had already revisited this concept. According to unconfirmed reports, China’s version of a space-to-ground kinetic weapon system may have been tested using Long March 2C (Changzheng-2C) rockets, which were derived from the DF-5 intercontinental ballistic missile. Earlier American proposals for orbital kinetic bombardment weapons, often referred to as "Rods from God," meanwhile explored the possibility of delivering conventional effects from space, according to TWZ.

However, the portal noted, PODS appears to be pursuing a different approach, drawing on modern commercial orbital transportation and atmospheric re-entry technologies to potentially deliver conventional military payloads. Those payloads could consist of kinetic projectiles that simply fall from space, or perhaps some other type of munitions that emerge from a capsule after entering the atmosphere.

The London Times reported earlier this month that ATMOS had already been working on a prototype concept involving a conventional projectile carried by a satellite and protected by a re-entry vehicle.

According to the report, the company had long been seeking a major partner within the defense industry to help develop this concept--a role that MBDA appears to have ultimately assumed.

The German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported that the joint proposal from the two companies involves placing dozens of capsules containing high-precision weapons into low Earth orbit (160-2,000 km above the planet's surface). The problem is that this space is already heavily congested with satellites and various other types of spacecraft.

TWZ also noted that it is unclear if the plan is to use a recoverable capsule that carries a weapon, releases it during re-entry or before reaching the target, then continues to a separate recovery area, or if this is a one-way payload delivery, with the capsule and its payload expended in the strike. The outlet reached out to ATMOS for clarification but had not received a response by the time of publication.

Furthermore, there is the question of whether the munitions inside the capsule will remain intact during atmospheric reentry. According to the portal, the fact that the outer shell can withstand extreme temperatures does not guarantee that the warhead inside won’t detonate, or that the high-precision guidance systems won’t fail.

TWZ recalled that ATMOS has previously demonstrated a technology for the safe return of spacecraft from orbit using an Inflatable Atmospheric Decelerator (IAD), and has also developed a civilian reusable orbital transfer and return vehicle called Phoenix. However, the company has not demonstrated a recoverable, independently maneuvering orbital vehicle.

Meanwhile, ATMOS CEO Sebastian Klaus reportedly described a system intended to reach targets anywhere on Earth in less than 60 minutes. TWZ has cast doubt on this assertion.

According to the portal, while an Earth-orbiting satellite can travel at approximately 30,000 km/h, this does not mean it can strike any location on Earth within a predictable timeframe. Response times will be affected by orbital inclination, spacecraft positioning, the availability of suitably positioned vehicles, re-entry requirements, and more. Achieving genuinely responsive global coverage could therefore require a substantial constellation and considerable investment in launch and replenishment infrastructure, TWZ reported.