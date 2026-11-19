DUSHANBE, November 20. /TASS/. Having completed his two-day trip to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tajikistan on a working visit, a TASS correspondent reported.
The Russian leader’s Il-96 plane has just landed in Tajikistan's capital.
Putin was invited by President Emomali Rahmon, who visited Moscow last week. Tajikistan's leader attended the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and, as Putin explained, the presidents did not have enough time to discuss all important bilateral issues because of their busy schedules.